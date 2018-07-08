NAFDAC set to ban unregistered alcohol in Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it is ready to enforce a ban on the influx of unregistered alcoholic beverages in the country.

Part of the enforcement efforts will see the agency withholding the registration of such products.

NAFDAC Director General Professor Mojisola Adeyeye speaking in Abuja on Sunday said the aim of the enforcement was to curb the indiscriminate use of alcohol as it was easily accessible even to minors.

“Alcohol is available in sachets in Nigeria and these products are dangerous to children due to ease of accessibility.

“Harmful use of alcohol is a major obstacle to sustainable development. It has an impact on the health and well-being of the drinkers and their friends, family, colleagues.

“Efforts are being made by NAFDAC to control such products by holding back on further registration of alcohol in such packaging,’’ she said.

Adeyeye confirmed that the new move by NAFDAC was a fallout of the Agency’s submission at the 41st session of Codex Alimentarious Commission (CAC) in Rome, Italy.

The Codex Alimentarius is a collection of internationally adopted food standards and related texts presented in a uniform manner.

