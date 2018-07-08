Nigeria Today

Secondus: Buhari does not think about the life of ordinary Nigerians

16 hours ago
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has described the PDP as the last hope of Nigeria's democracy. Secondus make the observation while addressing the Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja. “Majority of Nigerians who are disillusioned about the state of affairs in the last three years are excited that we are trying to get it right as we remain the last hope for our democracy," he said. Secondus disclosed that former Nigerian presidents are working together to make sure that afresh and a new government is formed in the interest of our country come 2019. “Former presidents and former leaders of Nigeria are in unison to make sure that come 2019, a fresh and new government is formed in the interest of our country,”  He lamented the constant show of shame and abuse of Nigerians by president Muhammadu Buhari describing his latest blow that Nigeria youth are lazy as not embarrassing but untrue, according to him Nigerian youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders. “This time he chose to abuse and deride our hard-working youths as lazy, a remark that is not only embarrassing but untrue. “Our youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders. “We, therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths, and women from other political parties to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security-wise,” he added.

National Chairman of the People Democratic Party(PDP), Uche Secondus says president Muhammadu Buhari does not think about the welfare of the ordinary Nigerian.

In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, Secondus wonders why Buhari who concluded that Abacha was not corrupt was now planning to deceive Nigerians with the news of sharing Abacha’s loot to them.

He noted that it took president Buhari more than six month to hit the ground running when he was elected the president and concluded that everything about the Abacha loot was a deceit noting that Buhari want to use the money to fund his 2019 election. He described Buhari as a sectional leader who was very insensitive and does not care about the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

“Didn’t the President claim that Abacha never stole any money? The President does not know what he says. This government is a wasteful one.” he noted

“They came in 2015, and it took them about six or eight months to constitute the cabinet. In other words, government was not in place. Buhari was not working six months after he was elected. This is the result we are getting today.

“Now, everything about the Abacha loot is a deceit. Who does he want to deceive? He wants to take or use it for election.  Where in this world do you spend government money without budgeting for it? If you recover money from Abacha or any other person for that matter, put it in the budget.

“He wants to take it for election. He wants to deceive Nigerians. Did you see him in Lagos to commiserate with the people over the fire incident that led to the deaths of many people and more than 50 cars burnt? No, he will not go there because he is a sectional leader. This is an insensitive President. He does not care about the life of an ordinary Nigerian.” he added.

