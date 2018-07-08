Secondus: Buhari does not think about the life of ordinary Nigerians

National Chairman of the People Democratic Party(PDP), Uche Secondus says president Muhammadu Buhari does not think about the welfare of the ordinary Nigerian.

In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, Secondus wonders why Buhari who concluded that Abacha was not corrupt was now planning to deceive Nigerians with the news of sharing Abacha’s loot to them.

He noted that it took president Buhari more than six month to hit the ground running when he was elected the president and concluded that everything about the Abacha loot was a deceit noting that Buhari want to use the money to fund his 2019 election. He described Buhari as a sectional leader who was very insensitive and does not care about the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

“Didn’t the President claim that Abacha never stole any money? The President does not know what he says. This government is a wasteful one.” he noted

“They came in 2015, and it took them about six or eight months to constitute the cabinet. In other words, government was not in place. Buhari was not working six months after he was elected. This is the result we are getting today.

“Now, everything about the Abacha loot is a deceit. Who does he want to deceive? He wants to take or use it for election. Where in this world do you spend government money without budgeting for it? If you recover money from Abacha or any other person for that matter, put it in the budget.

“He wants to take it for election. He wants to deceive Nigerians. Did you see him in Lagos to commiserate with the people over the fire incident that led to the deaths of many people and more than 50 cars burnt? No, he will not go there because he is a sectional leader. This is an insensitive President. He does not care about the life of an ordinary Nigerian.” he added.

