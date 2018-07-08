Aisha Yesufu on Kemi Adeosun certificate forgery: ‘How can one be that stupid?’

The co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group Aisha Yesufu has reacted to the recent report of certificate forgery ny the Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun.

Reports last week had it that the Ogun state born Minister, did not partake in the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps program which Nigerian graduates are expected to go through before been employed in the Federal Civil Service.

Adeosun it was learnt according to the report upon completion of her studies abroad did not deem it fit to enroll for the program until her employment into the service. She was the immediate past Finance Commissioner in her home state of Osun before the ministerial appointment.

In a tweet message, Ms Yesufu said; ““This story of Kemi Adeosun and forged NYSC if it is true it would be such a disappointment. How can one be that stupid? All you needed to do was do a one year service which can be done anytime that’s all. Why forge and place yourself in a position of vulnerability?

“All she needed when called back and given a job was to say to them give me one year to do my youth service and she gets it done instead of this fraudulent issue.

“I just hope it’s all false news. This is downright annoying. Where is the moral integrity?

“How many billions was it reported she illegally approved for National Assembly recently? The corruption by these people have killed more than terrorists.”

