I have been arrested 38 times because of Buhari – Buba Galadima

National chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima says he has suffered intimidation, arrests, questioning, and was even locked up 38 times because of president Muhammadu Buhari.

Galadima disclosed this on a programme on African Independent Television (AIT).

Galadima who noted that he has no problem with Buhari revealed that some of the people around president Buhari now were those using their position as members of trade union congresses to fight against Buhari when he was not the president.

He stated that he had assisted Buhari since 2002 and has made more contributions than Buhari in his journey to become the president of Nigeria.

“I should tell the world that because of him (Buhari), I have suffered intimidation, arrests, questioning, locked up 38 times. Not only that. I was detained and tried for treason, put underground dungeon, chained in the hands and legs because of him.” he noted

“I know the people that I am talking about. They were receiving money from the government of the time during elections, conducting fake research and using their positions as members of trade union to say that the elections were fair, and today, they are Buhari’s people.

“I have made input than those in Buhari’s kitchen cabinet. I have been with him when these charlatans around were fighting us because of him. Where were all these fair weather friends?

“He (Buhari) never gave us anything when we made all the sacrifices, used our cash to campaign, sell our properties to send our children to school, feed ourselves.” he added

