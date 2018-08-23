61 killed in fresh Ebola outbreak in Congo

Health ministry officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC have confirmed that sixty one people have so far died in the latest outbreak of Ebola in the country.

According to the officials, of the 103 cases, there were 61 deaths, 34 of which been confirmed by lab tests, while 27 others were considered “probable” cases of Ebola.

The outbreak in eastern DRC was declared a week after WHO and the government hailed the end of a flareup in northwestern Equateur province, at the other end of the vast country, which killed 33 people.

The DRC government has so far earmarked about 37 million euros to fight the latest scare.

