Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Africa >> 61 killed in fresh Ebola outbreak in Congo

61 killed in fresh Ebola outbreak in Congo

11 mins ago

Health ministry officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC have confirmed that sixty one people have so far died in the latest outbreak of Ebola in the country.

According to the officials, of the 103 cases, there were 61 deaths, 34 of which been confirmed by lab tests, while 27 others were considered “probable” cases of Ebola.

Learn how to make money online, click here

The outbreak in eastern DRC was declared a week after WHO and the government hailed the end of a flareup in northwestern Equateur province, at the other end of the vast country, which killed 33 people.

The DRC government has so far earmarked about 37 million euros to fight the latest scare.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.