AFREXIM to partner Nigeria on National Carrier

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has disclosed that the African Export and Import Bank AFREXIM is set to partner with Nigeria on the new National Carrier project.

Making the disclosure while meeting with officials of the bank in Abuja Sirika said the team was also in country to celebrate its 25 years of existence as well as to give the Bank of Industry $750 million for the development of small and medium scale projects in Nigeria.

AFREXIM are principal supporters of Ethiopian, Rwandan, Kenyan, S/African airways.

Nigeria is set to unveil its new National Carrier at an air show in nLondon on the 18th of July 2018.

