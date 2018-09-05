Nigeria Today

African Virtuous Women Awards: Taraba State First Lady, Anambra Speaker And Others Bags Award

4 hours ago

Taraba State First Lady, Anambra Speaker and others were honoured with African Virtuous Awards.

The distinguished  2018 Pan African Virtuous Women Awards event, hosted in Nigeria, has honoured  committed, diligent and upright women in various sectors of life.

Recipients of the prestigious award include her Excellency, Barr. (Mrs) Annah Darius Ishaku, wife of the Executive Governor of Taraba state, Chikezie Ijeoma, Actress Namia Roberts, speaker of Anambra state house of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Rita Maduagwu and other distinguished award recipients across Africa.

The theme of this year’s award was titled: “Focus on the Rights of Women and Gender Based Violence”.  The keynote address was given by Barr. Mary Ekpere-Eta, DG of Women Development Centre, Abuja.

