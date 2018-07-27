Ayade raises alarm over influx of armed Cameroonian mercenaries

Cross River state Governor Ben Ayade has alerted the Federal Government over the influx of Camerounian mercenaries into the state, due to the crisis in Cameroun.

Governor Ayade said the nature of the porous borders was a pointer to 80 percent of security issues Nigeria is presently dealing with.

The Southern Cameroon guerrilla warfare is basically the Amazonians trying to secede from Cameroon. And as a result, there is an influx of persons into the country through over 27 illegal routes, who smuggle in goods of different kinds, sell them and use the money to acquire arms, recruit our young men and women and use them as machineries to fight back home.

“I will not hesitate to cry out that Cross River State has been left hanging and crying in this crisis. Aside from the humanitarian effort in addressing the issues in food security in the refugee camps and the communal skirmishes, the state has not received any special incentives knowing that a war at your backyard is a war in your house,” he said.

The seceding Ambazonian Republic in Cameroon as well as the Cameroonian government have been in conflict for a while.

