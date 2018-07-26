Britain asks nationals to leave South Sudan amid growing violence

British Nationals in South Sudan have been asked to leave the country while it is safe to do so.

The United Kingdom government through its Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) issued the warning while citing reports of fighting between South Sudan parties and the surge in criminal activities in the country’s capital Juba.

“There are daily reports of fighting between armed groups across the country, and regular reports of serious criminality in Juba.

“There’s no official government curfew in Juba, but the British Embassy and most international organisations observe a self-imposed curfew, the timing of which changes in response to the situation,” the letter read in part.

Continued violence has been reported in the African country over the last few weeks which has seen an upsurge in crime as well.

“Juba Airport is open and commercial flights are operating, but you should check flight schedules with airlines before travelling to the airport. Timings are subject to change at short notice.

“You should make sure you have a valid visa before travelling. Requests for consular assistance should be directed to the British High Commission in Nairobi in the first instance,” the FCO’s letter said.

