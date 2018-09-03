Chaos as 400 prisoners escape from Libyan prison

Not less than 400 prisoners have escaped from the Ain Zara prison in southern Tripoli, after the inmates forced open the doors of their cells and overpowered prison guards.

Ain Zara region has been hit for one week by heavy fighting between rival groups.

Officials said prison guards were unable to stop them, confirming a judiciary police statement posted on social media.

Ever since the ouster of leader Moumar Ghaddafi, there has been a UN-backed government based in Tripoli which has declared a state of emergency in the capital “given the seriousness of the current situation,” according to officials.

