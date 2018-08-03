Emmerson Mnangagwa wins controversial Zimbabwe election
President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has won the Zimbabwe presidential election.
President Mnangagwa who is former Robert Mugabe ally won the poll with 50.8% of the vote while his closest rival Nelson Chamisa of the opposition MDC has 44.3% of votes according to a report by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
They have been allegations of massive electoral fraud. Up to 6 people died with 14 injured during a protest of the election results in the capital Harare.
