Emmerson Mnangagwa wins controversial Zimbabwe election

33 mins ago
Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has won the Zimbabwe presidential election.

President Mnangagwa who is former Robert Mugabe ally won the poll with 50.8% of the vote while his closest rival Nelson Chamisa of the opposition MDC has 44.3% of votes according to a report by  Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

They have been allegations of massive electoral fraud. Up to 6 people died with 14 injured during a protest of the election results in the capital Harare.

 

 

 

 

 

 

