Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Africa >> Former United Nations secretary-general, Kofi Annan is dead

Former United Nations secretary-general, Kofi Annan is dead

2 hours ago

Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general who won the Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work, has died aged 80, international diplomats say.

Annan was the first black African to take up the role of the world’s top diplomat, serving two terms from 1997 to 2006.

He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.