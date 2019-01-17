Ghanaian Investigative Reporter, Ahmed Hussein-Suale Killed By Unknown Gunmen

Share this post:









Undercover investigator and a key member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye Private Investigatons team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale has been shot dead.

According to reports from Ghana, Ahmed was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck late on Wednesday night at Madina in Accra while driving home by unidentified men riding motorbike

His employer, Anas confirmed the sad development and loss of a core team member to Graphic Online, saying Ahmed was one of Tiger Eye journalists whose photographs the member of parliament for Assign South, Kennedy Agyapong circulated in his ‘who watches the watchman’ anti-Anas video documentary and called on the public to deal with for a handsome reward.

“He was just shot and killed, nothing was taken from him”, said another devastated member of the Anas team, who added that the body has been taken to the Police Hospital Morgue and that he could be buried as soon as possible in keeping with Islamic rites.

