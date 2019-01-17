Nigeria Today

Home >> Africa >> Ghanaian Man Receives Accolade On Social Media As He’s Captured Using His Belt To Assist An Old Man

Ghanaian Man Receives Accolade On Social Media As He’s Captured Using His Belt To Assist An Old Man

3 hours ago
A young man has been hailed after he was pictured giving an old man his belt.

According to a report shared on Facebook by an eyewitness, the old man asked the young man to help him buckle his belt. In the process, the young man noticed that the old man’s belt was worn, so he took his off and hooked it to the old man’s trousers.

The kind act took place in Ghana and has earned the boy the praise of social media users after it was shared online.

