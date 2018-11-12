Libyan Navy Saves 199 African Migrants At Sea, Nigerians Among

The Libyan Navy has saved the lives of 199 illegal immigrants, including women and children, while attempting to reach Europe by sea.

“A Libyan Coast Guard patrol rescued 179 men, 16 women and 4 children on board rubber boats in the middle of the sea,” the Information Office of the Libyan Navy explained.

The office added that the immigrants were from different African countries, including Nigeria, four of them were from Egypt.

The migrants were handed over to the immigration HQ of the Immigration Control Agency after providing them with humanitarian and medical assistance, according to the Information Office of the Libyan Navy.

