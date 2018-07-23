Revealed: 5,000 Nigerian doctors in South African hospitals

Nigeria’s Consul General in South Africa Mr. Godwin Adama said no fewer than 5,000 medical personnel are presently employed in South Africa, stating that every South African hospital has a sizeable number of Nigerian medical worker working in it.

Speaking through a press statement in Abuja on Monday, Adama who was represented by The Vice Consul, Information and Culture, Mr David Abraham in the statement said what this means is that Nigerian Doctors and other professionals are constantly adding value to the system and this cannot be over-emphasised.

“This shows that virtually every hospital in South Africa has a sizeable number of Nigerian Doctors; and this include teaching, public and private hospitals.

“Unfortunately, this has been either not reported at all or grossly under-reported.

“It is in this light that Nigerian professionals in South Africa have determined that they will no longer sit by and allow their numerous contributions undermined and eroded by negative publicity,” he said.

While urging Nigerians living in South Africa to be law abiding, he said the Consulate would continue to celebrate Nigerian Medical Doctors and other professionals in South Africa and would continue to partner with all Nigerian Associations in South Africa to advance the wellbeing and welfare of Nigerians.

