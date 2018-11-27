Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Africa >> South Africa Raises Minimum Wage From ₦97.50k To ₦126K While Nigeria Is Yet To Adopt ₦30K

South Africa Raises Minimum Wage From ₦97.50k To ₦126K While Nigeria Is Yet To Adopt ₦30K

4 hours ago
Share this post:

At a time Nigeria is struggling to approve the sun ₦30, 000 minimum wage, which Nigerian workers have been agitating for sometime now, South Africa has increased its minimum wage to ₦126,480 per month.

The wage increase, which will come into effect on January 1, 2019, would benefit about six million workers that currently earn R3,700 (97,495), the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has said.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh