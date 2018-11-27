South Africa Raises Minimum Wage From ₦97.50k To ₦126K While Nigeria Is Yet To Adopt ₦30K

Share this post:









At a time Nigeria is struggling to approve the sun ₦30, 000 minimum wage, which Nigerian workers have been agitating for sometime now, South Africa has increased its minimum wage to ₦126,480 per month.

The wage increase, which will come into effect on January 1, 2019, would benefit about six million workers that currently earn R3,700 (₦97,495), the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has said.

