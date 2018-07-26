US: We are closely watching political events in Nigeria

The United States government said it was monitoring closing unfolding events in Nigeria’s political space.

Mr. David Young, the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria while on a fact finding trip to North Cenrtal Nigeria made the disclosure yesterday.

According to Young, the United States strongly believe in the principles of free, fair, transparent and credible democratic process and elections‎ before, during and after elections.

“In all countries, my country believes very strongly that democratic process goes hand in hand with basic freedoms and fair treatment for all according to the rule of law.

“So, importantly, matters of rule of law goes hand in hand with transparency and justice which include neutrality of police and security agencies.

“Again, United States is a partner with Nigeria and we strongly believe in the principles of free, fair, transparent and credible democratic process and elections‎ before, during and after elections,” he said, while calling for the neutrality of the Nigeria Police Force as well as other security agencies.

