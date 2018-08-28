World Poverty Index: Nigeria is home to the world’s poorest people – Theresa May

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May says at least 87 million Nigerians live on less than $1 and 90 cents a day, making it home to the world’s poorest people.

May who is expected in Nigeria on Wednesday made the remarks in Cape Town, South Africa, and stressed the need for Africa to create 50,000 new jobs per day to keep employment rate at its current levels till 2035.

“Much of Nigeria is thriving, with many individuals enjoying the fruits of a resurgent economy, yet 87 million Nigerians live below $1 and 90 cents a day, making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.

On the development aid programs of the UK for African countries, May said she was unashamed about the need to ensure that her government’s aid program works for the UK.

“Today I am committing that our development spending will not only combat extreme poverty but at the same time tackle global challenges and support our own national interest.

“It is in the world’s interest to see that those jobs are created, to tackle the causes and symptoms of extremism and instability, to deal with migration flows and to encourage clean growth,” she said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)