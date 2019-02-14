16 People Injured In An Accident Involving Former Abia State Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu On Abakaliki/Afikpo Highway

Share this post:









At least 16 people sustained serious injuries when the convoy of the Minister of Technology and former governor of Abia State, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu allegedly rammed into a bus carrying passengers in Ebonyi State.

The incident occurred along the military cantonment axis of the Abakaliki/Afikpo highway. The bus was carrying passengers from Abakaliki to Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state while the Minister’s convoy was heading to Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to reports, the Minister was in the convoy and did not sustain any injury while all the occupants of the bus numbering over 16 sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Accident and Emergency unit of Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki 2(FETHA 2).

Two of the victims broke their legs while others sustained serious head and leg injuries and were wearing bandages when our correspondent visited. One of them, Lawrence Okoro who sustained eye and head injuries, alleged that the Minister’s convoy left its lane to their own lane, leading to head-on collision of the two vehicles.

He noted that though no one died in the incident but that all the occupants of the bus sustained serious injuries with some in critical condition.

