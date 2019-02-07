18 Roads In Lagos Are Earmarked For Restriction Of Movement Ahead Of President Buhari’s Campaign This Saturday

Share this post:









The Lagos State Government has restricted movement on 18 major roads across the state for President Buhari’s campaign on Saturday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

Former Minister of State for Defence and Chairman, Transport Committee on President Buhari’s Campaign visit to Lagos State, Demola Seriki, told journalists at a press conference in Ikeja on Wednesday that the restriction was necessary as Buhari would lead other All Progressives Congress members to seek Lagosians’ votes in the general elections.

He said movement would be diverted on the roads so that motorists and commuters would not be left stranded. He listed the affected areas as the Stadia (Teslim Balogun and National stadia) in and out; Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lawanson/Itire /Tejuosho Road, Apapa/ Costain Road, Abebe village, Eric Moore Road, Eko Bridge/Apongbon, Marina Road, Ikorodu Road, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Old Toll Gate/Third Mainland Bridge/Obalende, Airport Road, Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway, Agege Motor Road, Jibowu area, Yaba/Muritala Mohammed Way Iddo/Otto, Herbert Macaulay Way and Adekunle and Ijora Olopa.

He said the committee issued the traffic advisory to ease movement, but advised motorists to stay away from Surulere, venue of the rally, insisting that many routes would be closed.

Seriki said, “For instance, Alaka (by Lanre Shittu Motors) on the service lane, inwards Stadium will be closed to traffic while vehicles will be diverted to the Stadium Bridge on the main carriage way. Shitta, inwards Stadium and Stadium inwards Shitta will be closed to traffic and vehicles diverted to Adeniran Ogunsanya Street or Akerele extension. T

raffic from Barracks to Stadium on Funsho Williams Avenue will be diverted to Stadium Bridge on the main carriage way to Alaka.” He called for the cooperation of Lagosians, urging residents to come to the venue to receive Buhari “to our dear state.” Seriki said over 100,000 APC members were expected at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, adding that Lagos was ready to deliver over two million votes for the President.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander for the state, Hyginus Omeje, said truck drivers would be restricted from entering the metropolis from Friday, February 8, in preparation for the presidential rally on Saturday. “Truck drivers are advised to plan their movements and cooperate with officers to ensure that trucks do not jeopardise the travel advisory issued for the safety and comfort of all while the event lasted,” he said.

