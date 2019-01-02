2019 Election: Emulate Jonathan, Concede Defeat If You Lose – Atiku To Buhari

Share this post:









The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called on President Buhari to imitate former President Goodluck Jonathan and concede defeat when lost..

Jonathan conceded defeat when Buhari defeated him at the polls during the 2015 presidential election.

According to Daily Post, Atiku said this while reacting to a statement in the President’s New Year speech.

Buhari, in his message, said that the upcoming election is not a do or die affair.

In his response, Atiku said “It is not enough to preach peace when he (Buhari) cannot publicly condemn the violent behaviour of his supporters who harass, molest and publicly humiliate his opponents and their supporters.

“It is not enough for the President to condemn do-or-die politics if he cannot control the activities of overzealous aides, including the country’s security chiefs, especially the Inspector General of Police whose activities lately gives him away as a partisan player in the negation of his constitutional role.

“Go beyond lip service and urge security chiefs to be politically neutral during the election. Their loyalty to the constitution doesn’t include putting themselves at the service of the ruling party at the expense of free and fair elections.

“Jonathan lived by his noble words and statesmanship when he conceded defeat without hesitation, thereby contributing to peaceful conduct of the election.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has described President Buhari’s New Year speech as empty.

