2019 Election: Olujuwon Obasanjo Elected President Of Buhari Youth Organisation

Ex President Olusegun Obasanjo’s son in the person of Mr Olujonwo Olusegun Obasanjo, has become the new national president of Buhari Youth Organization (BYO), Leadership reports.

Also elected in BYO, was Engr Garba Umar who was returned as the organization’s national secretary.

Shortly afterwards, the new president unveiled the BYO next level T-shirt to mark the launching of 2019 presidential campaign for PMB.

Olajuwon had earlier expressed his willingness to work for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter addressed to Festus Keyamo, Olujonwo called on Nigerian youths to support President Buhari. He said the Buhari government is serious about the country’s development and called on all Nigerians to support him.

