2019 Lagos Governorship Debate Holds Today, January 13th At 6pm

Share this post:









Veteran broadcaster, Victor Oladokun will be the moderator as contestants for the position of Governor of Lagos will debate issues on Sunday, January 13th, 2018 at 6pm.

The event will be transmitted live on Channels Television.

Dr Victor Oladokun took over as co-host of the popular Christian Broadcasting Network show, CBN News in the early 1990s. He succeeded another Nigerian, Tunde Osho, who had been co-host of the American news show with Cathy Edwards.

Dr Oladokun went on to host other shows on the CBN network, including the very popular Turning Point show. He is currently the director of information at the African Development Bank.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)