2019: PDP are hunted by their own ghost, no room for them in Aso Rock – Oshiomhole

National chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adam Oshiomhole has described the threat by the People Democratic Party (PDP) that they may boycott 2019 election as a scenario of a rabbit jumping out of the hole in the afternoon without being chased by anybody.

Speaking while receiving the primary result of Osun state, submitted to him by the Chairman of the election committee and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, Oshiomhole noted that the PDP was being hunted by the ghost of their 16 years of misrule and election manipulation.

He noted that now that the rigging machine has been dismantled, they cannot survive without it, hence their ploy to boycott 2019 election.

Oshiomhole disclosed that ‘it appears PDP has almost finished digesting what they have taken and now they are worried about how they can sustain power’

“Let me also use this opportunity to comment on what I read. I saw the PDP chairman threatening that they may boycott the 2019 election.” he noted

“Now, when a rabbit, because I come from a village, when a rabbit in the afternoon jumps out of the hole not because the hunter has come to smoke it out and it is running, you know it has already seen its end.

“But the truth is that we are not desperate. We have worked hard to defeat PDP while they were in power, when they had no faction, when all the founding fathers and founding fathers were in the same house, we defeated them.

“Nigerian people rejected them on account of 16 years of absolute misrule at the peak of our prosperity as a nation when oil sold for $140 a barrel and we came in when oil price has dropped.

“If with all those huge revenue that accrued to them, people complained of bad roads whether from the south to the east, from the north to the west, they have nothing new to offer to the Nigerian people.

“So, I think they are hunted by their own ghost and because they had perpetuated a do-or-die politics and they are on record both electronic and print as saying that election matter is about do or die.

“Now, rigging machine has been dismantled and how can they survive without it? The glue that held them together which was cheap money from federal treasury, again, that has been cut off. What they already have like a typical village sheep, they may be chewing it all day, all night.

“You know in the daytime, the sheep will go to grab every food they can get so that at night, it is chewing. Just reprocessing.

“It appeared they have almost finished digesting what they have taken and now they are worried about how they can sustain power and they are threatening,” Oshiomhole added.

