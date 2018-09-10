Nigeria Today

2019 Polls: Governor Ambode picks up a nomination form

2 hours ago

Governor Ambode has today in Abuja, picked up a nomination form and announced his intention to run for a second term in office as Executive Governor of Lagos State.

Steve Ayorinde, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture who posed for a photograph with the governor in Abuja said, ‘the People’s Governor has picked his form in Abuja and will formally declare his intention to run for a second term this afternoon in Lagos’.

 

