2019 Polls: Governor Ambode picks up a nomination form
2 hours ago
Governor Ambode has today in Abuja, picked up a nomination form and announced his intention to run for a second term in office as Executive Governor of Lagos State.
Steve Ayorinde, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture who posed for a photograph with the governor in Abuja said, ‘the People’s Governor has picked his form in Abuja and will formally declare his intention to run for a second term this afternoon in Lagos’.
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)
Leave a Reply