2019: Saraki finally opens up on discussion with President Buhari

Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki says his discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari last week over his future in the All Progressives Congress APC had nothing to do with him, but involved the future of the country and her democracy.

Media reports had suggested that Saraki’s meeting with the president had not been unconnected with the senate presidents current travails in the party and it suggested that the presidency was willing to offer Saraki and other members of the national assembly, automatic tickets to retain their seats in 2019.

But in his reaction, Saraki through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu said it will be insulting to Nigerians if, as the 2019 elections draw nearer, the deliberations were about personal benefits or how to pay compensation for wrongs done to an individual.

“I believe at this point, it is important for me to make some clarifications, end speculations and make my position clear. It is important for Nigerians to know that the discussions that I and many others of like minds are having with the Presidency and the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) is not about me and what I want. It involves the future of our country and her democracy. It is about making things better for our people.

“As I said in my statement following the Supreme Court Judgement on July 6, I cannot hold any grudge against any individual. I have forgiven all those who played any role in my persecution and likewise, I have asked for forgiveness from all those that I wronged in the past. Our focus should now be about Nigeria. The major issue on the table for discussion is how to strengthen our democracy, rebuild our economy, stop the spate of insecurity, improve the conditions of living of our people and generally chart a course for the development of this great country.

“As for my political future, we just need to continue to engage with others, listen to advices and exchange ideas because the decision is not that of mine alone. It is for all our supporters and associates to deliberate upon and take a decision based on the overall interest of our people,” he stated.

