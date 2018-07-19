3000 ex-militants beg to campaign for APC in the Niger Delta

No fewer than 3,000 ex-Niger Delta agitators say they are ready to campaign for the All progressives Congress APC in the forthcoming 2019 general elections if they would be included in the Amnesty Programme of the Federal Government.

The ex-militants who are un-documented said they had been neglected by previous leaderships of the amnesty office.

A letter written by their solicitor Mr. R. Inabowa confirmed that few executive members of the Justice Group as they are called, met with the Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta with assurances that in a few weeks, he will ensure that they are included in the amnesty scheme.

“As requested after our meeting with Prof. Charles Dokubo, we sent documents, publications and some JTF reports for his perusal. In the meeting, the ex-agitators pledged their loyalty and readiness to work with his office for mobilization and intensive campaign in the Niger Delta region for the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2019 general election if given a sense of belonging,” their letter read in part.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook