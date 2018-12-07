Aisha Buhari will vote for Atiku in 2019- Ex-Presidential spokesperson
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has described the revelation by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari that two men were running the affairs of the nation as an indication that she will not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in next years Presidential election.
In a statement on Twitter, Reno noted that, with the revelation by the wife of the President, who according to him was the closest person to the President, it was very certain that she will rather vote for Atiku instead of her husband in 2019.
‘If Aisham Buhari, the wife and closest person to Buhari, tells you openly on video, that two unelected men control her husband and his government, should that not alert you that a vote for Buhari is a vote for those two men? I assure you, even Aisha will vote for Atiku.” he tweeted.
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Yes, its Atiku or no one else.
Some people say it Jubril that is running the country,
Now Aisha says it two powerful unelected individual.
I suspect Tinubu and the Chief of Staff
You maybe right. I don’t think Tinubu is one of them
She is my hero.
We must vote Atiku and send that dullard to where ever he belongs
What a country, Nigeria is in soup.
We must get ride of this fake Buhari immediately
And she is Stimulated.
God bless Aisha Buhari
The problem with the Nigerian Government is far from being Aisha’s allegation that certain powerful men hijacked Buhari’s Government rather the problem is that Buhari is not educated apart from falsifying his academic records.