Aisha Buhari will vote for Atiku in 2019- Ex-Presidential spokesperson

1 hour ago
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has described the revelation by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari that two men were running the affairs of the nation as an indication that she will not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in next years Presidential election.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno noted that, with the revelation by the wife of the President, who according to him was the closest person to the President, it was very certain that she will rather vote for Atiku instead of her husband in 2019.

‘If Aisham Buhari, the wife and closest person to Buhari, tells you openly on video, that two unelected men control her husband and his government, should that not alert you that a vote for Buhari is a vote for those two men? I assure you, even Aisha will vote for Atiku.” he tweeted.

Mayowa
Guest
Mayowa

Yes, its Atiku or no one else.
Some people say it Jubril that is running the country,
Now Aisha says it two powerful unelected individual.
I suspect Tinubu and the Chief of Staff

1 hour ago
Titilayo
Guest
Titilayo

You maybe right. I don’t think Tinubu is one of them

1 hour ago
Titilayo
Guest
Titilayo

She is my hero.
We must vote Atiku and send that dullard to where ever he belongs

1 hour ago
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

What a country, Nigeria is in soup.
We must get ride of this fake Buhari immediately

1 hour ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

And she is Stimulated.
God bless Aisha Buhari

1 hour ago
Dr. Peter Ejirika,CPA
Guest
Dr. Peter Ejirika,CPA

The problem with the Nigerian Government is far from being Aisha’s allegation that certain powerful men hijacked Buhari’s Government rather the problem is that Buhari is not educated apart from falsifying his academic records.

57 minutes ago

