Aisha Buhari will vote for Atiku in 2019- Ex-Presidential spokesperson

Share this post:









Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has described the revelation by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari that two men were running the affairs of the nation as an indication that she will not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in next years Presidential election.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno noted that, with the revelation by the wife of the President, who according to him was the closest person to the President, it was very certain that she will rather vote for Atiku instead of her husband in 2019.

‘If Aisham Buhari, the wife and closest person to Buhari, tells you openly on video, that two unelected men control her husband and his government, should that not alert you that a vote for Buhari is a vote for those two men? I assure you, even Aisha will vote for Atiku.” he tweeted.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)