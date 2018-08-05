Akpabio has been a supporter of Buhari since 2015 – Presidency
The personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad says Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio has been a supporter of President Buhari since 2015.
Bashir disclosed this in a statement on Twitter. According to him, Senator Akpabio has been a ‘Buharist’ since 2015.
Akpabio who is currently meeting with Buhari in London will formally defect to APC in a mega rally on Wednesday in Uyo.
Senator Godswill Akpabio has been a Buharist since 2015. Many haven’t seen it. https://t.co/3sje5MqSCS
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 5, 2018
