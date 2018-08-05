Nigeria Today

Akpabio has been a supporter of Buhari since 2015 – Presidency

2 hours ago
Akpabio

The personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad says Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio has been a supporter of President Buhari since 2015.

Bashir disclosed this in a statement on Twitter. According to him, Senator Akpabio has been a ‘Buharist’ since 2015.

Akpabio who is currently meeting with Buhari in London will formally defect to APC in a mega rally on Wednesday in Uyo.

