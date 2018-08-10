Nigeria Today

Akpabio has the right o move to APC – Akwa Ibom State Governor

12 mins ago

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel says his predecessor, Senator Godswill Akpabio has the right to move to which ever party he wanted to.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by the local government chairmen and the councilors across the 31 local government areas of the state, Udom said he was not not perturbed by Akapbio’s move.

I am not perturbed by my predecessor’s defection to the APC; every person is entitled to exercise his fundamental human rights and freedom of association. Therefore, Senator Akpabio has the right to belong to any political party that he wishes.

“The political atmosphere is helping to deepen democratic governance and reinvent the consciousness of the PDP that every member would be proud of.” He said.

