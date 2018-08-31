APC bringing in qualified technocrat to govern Osun – Tinubu

Leader of the All Progressive Congress APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the forthcoming governorship election in Osun state will see the emergence of a highly qualified technocrat to pilot the affairs of the party.

Speaking to state house correspondents last night shortly after a stakeholders forum with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock villa, Tinubu said Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola’s pedigree would work for his victory.

“We expect victory. We have a progressive government there where the incumbent and the outgoing governor has worked and laid a good foundation. Therefore, we have successes to build upon.

“We equally are bringing in one of the most competent and qualified technocrats in the person of Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola. He is eminently qualified,” he said.

Tinubu reiterated that the APC’s style of leadership in Osun state are signals to the opposing parties that they have no way of beating it.

