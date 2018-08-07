APC calls National Assembly blockade by DSS a ‘legislative matter’

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC says Tuesday morning blockade of the National Assembly by men of the Department of State Service DSS was a ‘legislative matter’ as against what most Nigerians took it to be.

The party through its acting National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena said the party was equally monitoring the development in the assembly like every other concerned Nigerian.

“Our attention has been drawn to mischievous attempts in some partisan quarters to link Tuesday’s developments in the National Assembly to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“While the Party is monitoring the developments in the National Assembly like every other concerned Nigerian and stakeholder, there is absolutely no basis for all the false allegations and attempt to blame the APC National Chairman for the development there. It is strictly a legislative matter,” the party statement read.

