APC Chieftains Escape Assassination Attempt Ahead Of By-Election In Kwara

It has been reported that Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and Alh. Tunji Ajulo Opin, APC candidate for the Ekiti, Oke Ero, Isin and Irepodun constituency for the by-election, scheduled for Saturday, 17th Nov 2018, escaped an assassination attempt.

The gunmen it was gathered appeared from nowhere at 1am and opened fire on the motorcade of the APC executives at Oke Ero local government area of Kwara State. The APC chieftains were said to be going on campaign to some local communities ahead of the Saturday by-election.

