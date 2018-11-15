Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> APC >> APC Chieftains Escape Assassination Attempt Ahead Of By-Election In Kwara

APC Chieftains Escape Assassination Attempt Ahead Of By-Election In Kwara

3 hours ago

It has been reported that Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and Alh. Tunji Ajulo Opin, APC candidate for the Ekiti, Oke Ero, Isin and Irepodun constituency for the by-election, scheduled for Saturday, 17th Nov 2018, escaped  an assassination attempt.

 The  gunmen it was gathered appeared from nowhere at 1am and opened fire on  the motorcade of the APC executives at Oke Ero local government area of Kwara State.  The APC chieftains were said to be going on campaign to some local communities ahead of the Saturday by-election.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 40 times, 40 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh