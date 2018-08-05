APC declares Shehu Sani Suspension invalid, orders immediate reinstatement

The national leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has lifted the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani and advised the Kaduna State chapter of the party to immediately inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately.

This was disclosed in a Statement signed by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena.

According to the statement, Senator Sani was a bonafide member and leader of the party and the state party leadership must put the necessary mechanism towards complementing the efforts of the National leadership of APC to ensure lasting peace and unity in the party.

“The National Secretariat has received the news of the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani by the Tudun Wada ward Chairman and wish to clarify that the purported suspension of Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District is hereby lifted and is confirmed as a bonafide Member and leader of our party.” the statement added.

“The Chairman Kaduna State Chapter has been directed to inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately, and also put the necessary mechanism towards complementing the efforts of the National leadership towards ensuring lasting peace and unity in the party” the statement added.

