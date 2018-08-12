APC deeply rooted in Benue without Ortom – Ex-Deputy Govenor

A former Deputy Governor of Benue state Chief Stephen Lawani says the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the forthcoming 2019 elections will not be affected despite the defection of state governor Samuel Ortom to the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Lawani said President Muhammadu Buhari will win in Benue and the APC will retain the governorship after the 2019 general elections.

According to him, Ortom left the party because he knew that the Benue people were not satisfied with the way he was running the state and may not get a second term.

“Ortom or no Ortom cannot stop our victory. If you observe, all those defecting are doing so because they lost out in the politics of their various states and it is not different from Benue.

“Let me also say that the issue of people wanting to defect is a natural thing in politics. People come there with expectations and, when they don’t get what they want, they tend to leave,” he said.

He said not everybody comes into politics to serve the people and many come for selfish interest and that is what is playing out now.

“Most of them are complaining because what they expected did not come and, to me, service to the people should be our primary aim. But I am happy this is coming at a time we have Comrade Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

“This is a wise choice because I know Oshiomhole very well; when he was governor of Edo, I was deputy governor of Benue and I enjoyed working with him then,” he said.

