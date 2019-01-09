APC House Reps Candidate Provides 10,000 Persons With Free Medical Care In His Constituency In Anambra

Share this post:









The All Progressive Congress APC Candidate for Njikoka, Anaocha, Dunukofia Federal Constituency, Elijah Onyeagba has collaborated with Mercy Hour Foundation to deliver free medical care to 10,000 people in Anambra state.

The free medical treatment kick started in Njikoka local government area on the yesterday to continue today 9th of January at Amaenye hall and will continue in Dunukofia LGA on the 10th and 11th at Oye Market and ILO Umuajana. The program will be concluded at Anaocha LGA on the 12th, through 13th and 14th, at Umubiala hall, Nri Hall and Ezi Neni respectively.

The outreach focuses on specialised cases of nose, eye and throat illnesses, pediatrics, urology, anaethesia, ophathamology, dentistry, malaria, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and typhoid. Regardless, participants will also receive free medicated eye glasses and treated mosquito nets.

The innovative project is an initiative of Amb. Elijah Onyeagba, the APC candidate for Njikoka/ Anaocha/Dunukofia federal constituency in Anambra state. He is known to be vibrant, proactive and most importantly a leader with unique intelligence and an extraordinary love for humanity.

His abled capacity in mobilizing grassroot supports has remained one of his gainful antecedents in politics and governance in Nigeria. However, with such a live changing medical support for his constituency, it’s undoubtedly obvious that Amb. Elijah’s victory at the Federal house of Representive race is a fruition.

