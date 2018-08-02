APC is in trouble – Orji Uzor Kalu opens up

Former governor of Abia state and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has revealed that the party is in trouble.

Kalu, who was elected governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) denied he is going back there and described the rumours as “capital naked fallacy.”

Kalu disclosed this while speaking to reporters at a private terminal at the international wing of the Lagos Airport.

“I am not leaving the APC. That is what l will call a capital naked fallacy; l am not going back to PDP.

“I left PDP since 2006 and l have never been back, l have been a member of Progressives People’s Alliance before l joined APC when l found out that Nigeria has gone to two party systems.

“Honestly going back to PDP is not really an option for me. I will rather go to my farm in Igbere and farm. I don’t think there is any truth in the rumour. It is just people who knew that they are already losing Abia because they no they will lose Abia with me standing.”

Speaking on the state of APC, he said the party is in trouble:

“We are in trouble. Anybody saying APC is not in trouble is not saying the truth but we will come out of it, but you see the President has remain like a true leader and father of all that he is, you have not seen him abuse anybody. Defecting and not defecting is a question of choice. We acknowledge we have a problem and we are going to fine-tune a strategy to resolve it.”

He also bare his mind on the recent defection of the Senate president, Bukola Saraki to the PDP.

“It is the choice of the senate president to defect. You know we are all friends. He left PDP before to come to the APC. What l don’t like about the defection is that it shouldn’t be a recurring decimal whereby at any slightest thing, we jump to another political party.

“Saraki father was my father; l was like his first son. I cannot speak ill of him. He has made his decision and l cannot stop him that will not stop me from going to his house to eat food. The other day l was in Atiku’s house but l am a core supporter of Buhari. People are just playing politics as if it is a do or die affair. One thing is clear, by 2019, one person must win this presidency not two people.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 44 times, 44 visits today)