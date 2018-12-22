APC Is The Only Party To Govern Lagos State– Oba Of Lagos

Share this post:









The Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu has stated that no party will rule Lagos State except the All Progressives Congress APC.

Rilwan Akiolu who spoke at the 11th Annual Hijrah Lecture and Commissioning of the new House of Assembly Mosque in the state, stated that no other party will rule in Lagos except APC.

According to the Oba of Lagos, the visible progress and peace in the state cannot be compromised. The monarch who further argued that it is not enough to build Mosque added that the custodians of the Mosque should be properly taking care.

Oba Akiolu who described the Mosque as a Holy place to Worship Allah and supplicate to Him advised the custodians not to be involved in anything that would tarnish the image of the religion.

Speaker of Lagos State of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who commended the congregation for donating fund for the rebuilding of the mosque, added that the custodians should do everything to ensure that it serves purpose for which it was built.

