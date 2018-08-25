APC lacks constitutional powers to impeach Saraki – Makarfi

A former Kaduna state Governor Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi says the ruling All Progressives Congress APC lacks the constitutional powers to impeach Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Makarfi who is a People’s Democratic Party presidential aspirant for the 2019 election made the assertion recently in Akure the Ondo state capital.

According to Makarfi, the APC has shown clearly its ignorance of the constitutional in thinking it can remove the senate president.

“I am not surprised with their actions, it shows their ignorance about the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because the constitution is clear about that. If they are familiar with the constitution they will know that they lack the legal powers to impeach the Senate President.

“I am sure they cannot have the two-thirds majority which the constitution requires for the impeachment of the Senate President. Our members in the Senate are intelligent people who will not give lawlessness a place in the Senate,” he said.

On the current crisis looming within the PDP, the former party caretaker chairman said the leadership of the party has all it takes to handle any challenge that may come as a result of the development.

“There is nothing good without its challenges. Our party needs new members and we appreciate the defection of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into our party, but this may come with its own challenges as many of them may also signify an intention to contest for political offices.

“However, the leadership of the party has the wisdom to handle such a situation, and we won’t allow it to divide us,” he said.

