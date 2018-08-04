APC lucky to have Oshiomhole as chairman – Hon. Jibrin

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been described as a good omen for the party going by the current political situation being witnessed by the party.

Rep. Abdulmumini Jibrin, representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State made the assertion when he granted interview to journalists in Abuja.

According to Hon. Jibrin, the party chairman has been doing extremely well ever since he assumed office, as he has tried to reach out to everyone who believes in the ideals of the party.

For so many reasons, we are so lucky that we have Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the chairman of the party.

“He has been doing extremely well. In fact, he has been reaching out to everyone, holding series of meetings and persuading people to stay.

“During election periods, these problems are normal. It is not unique to only APC as that was the case in 2015, 2011, and 2007. All the time, when there is a build-up to the general elections you have these kinds of problems,” he said.

On the chances of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 general election, Hon. Jibrin said with Buhari as the candidate of the APC, it is not threatened by all the people leaving the party.

“I think if the APC would be presenting another candidate other than President Buhari, I would have been a bit jittery but there is this consensus within the party and we are just waiting for the timetable just to do the formalities and adopt Buhari as the candidate,” he said.

