APC most deceptive organization in Nigeria – PDP

17 mins ago

The opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP has described the ruling All Progressives Congress as the mot deceptive political organization in present day Nigeria.

The PDP while reacting to comments made by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo dismissing promises made by the APC during its campaign of restructuring the country said the rebuttal by the Vice President further confirmed that the ruling party outrightly lied to Nigerians, just to win the 2015 elections.

“The APC made the issue of restructuring a cardinal agenda in its manifesto, alongside other bogus promises which it had failed to fulfill. This APC’s dodgy approach to issues further confirmed that the Party is the most deceptive political organization in Nigeria.

“Now that another general election around the corner, the APC has become apprehensive that Nigerians will hold it to task on its promises, including that of restructuring, hence the resort to rhetoric and desperate recants,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.

