APC Mourns PDP Members who died In Fatal Auto Crash

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condole with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the death of 8 of its members in an accident on the Otukpo-Agatu Road in Benue State while travelling for the campaign flag off of a Senate candidate on Friday.

In a statement by the APC on Friday, it expressed its condolence to the families of victims, while urging all and sundry to be safety cautious, during this period of electioneering campaigns.

See full statement below;

We condole with the PDP over the death of some of its members who died in an accident on the Otukpo-Agatu Rd in Benue State while travelling for the campaign flagoff Senate candidate on Friday.

The APC is anguished and deeply saddened by the tragic accident. While we share the pains of the bereaved families, we also pray that those injured in the accident make a speedy and full recovery.

As we mourn, the Party prays that the Almighty God give the bereaved families and other loved ones the strength to withstand the tragic loss and also grant the dead eternal rest.

Political activities have expectedly heightened in the leadup to the #2019Elections. The APC urges all to ensure safety as we go about our respective campaign activities.

We also call on relevant agencies charged with keeping transport routes and campaign grounds safe to ensure that the electioneering campaigns are as humanly possible devoid of avoidable accidents and incidents.

