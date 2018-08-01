APC petitioned Saraki, gives him 48 hours ultimatum to respond

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has petitioned the Senate President, Bukola Saraki accusing him of many illegal and anti-party activities.

The petition which surfaces few hours after Saraki announced his defection from the ruling party noted that the Senate President has brought untold embarrassment and ridicule to the party.

The APC accused Saraki of deliberately encouraging and providing an enabling environment for senators from the APC to defect to other opposition.

The resolution which was signed by the National Secretary of the party, Mai Maila Buni disclosed that Saraki has breached article 21 of the APC constitution.

“You encouraged and facilitated by providing an enabling environment for the defection of some senators who are members of the APC to the other opposition Parties.” the petition reads.

“That you have deliberately refused to screen nominees for appointments submitted by Mr President who are members of the party from being confirmed by the Senate. This has caused untold embarrassment and ridicule to the party and the government.

“That you have organized a public rally in your state where members of the party urged you to decamp to PDP. That as a follow up to the above the Kwara state governor who is known to be your staunch supporter Had made public pronouncements suggesting that he will decamp from the party as an indicator to your formal defection.

“That you used the office of the Senate President to cause avoidable delays in the budgetary process and passage of the appropriation act into law thereby frustrating the implementation of the party’s manifesto and programs and frustrating the APC led Federal Government in the actualization of the campaign promises of the party.

“Converting the guest house of the Senate President to meeting points and presiding over anti-APC activities in the guest house and encouraging defection of senators from the party and presiding over such meetings and compiling a list of the said defectors including some without out their consent.

“Procuring joint letter of decampees from the APC and reading same on the floor of the senate including some who did not accede to defecting thereby causing embarrassment to the party. Inspite of the efforts to address grievances to reconcile aggrieved members, you worked against the process and encouraged the formation of an association which sought to impersonate and pass off the name of the party,”

