APC Senators Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi dumps party

Two Senators from Kaduna state Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

The decision to dump party was announced today in Kaduna by the Restoration Group and the Akida movement, two groups both senators belong.

Tom Maiyashi, chairman of the Akida faction and Ja’afaru Abas Ibrahim of the Restoration Group while announcing the decision of both groups to dump the APC said they were satisfied that the positions arrived at are in the best interests of its members and the on going-efforts to create options and strategies that will rid the nation of undeserved and avoidable challenges.

“As you will appreciate, groups such as ours that had been on the frontline of the efforts to keep our party along the lines of survival, accountability and integrity, will be diligent in ensuring that whatever steps we take, are consistent with our high sense of responsibility.

“Members of our two groups have decided to leave the APC because it is incapable of accommodating and responding to well-meaning dissent, criticism and demands for inclusiveness and internal democracy.

“We are hereby advising all our teeming members to formalize their withdrawal from the APC,” they announced.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook