Atiku Abubakar Takes A Swipe At The Ruling Party (APC)

The former vice president and presidential hopeful on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) , saying the party represents corruption and unfulfilled promises.

He made the tremark in Ekiti state when he met with the PDP delegates in the state.

He is quoted as saying: “They promised to fight corruption but today, Nigeria is more corrupted than any other time since the return of democracy. They promised better economic opportunities, but the rate of unemployment has soared.

“They promised peace and stability, but insecurity is everywhere. They don’t respect our constitutional provisions, they should not be allowed to remain in government,”.

He further said that Nigeria needs to change direction and that the right candidate should be given the mandate to lead this nation.

On his part, the chairman of the PDP Governors’ forum, Governor Ayodele Fayose called on members of the PDP to unite in order to ensure the victory of the party in the 2019 elections.

