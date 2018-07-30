Nigeria Today

Benue: Buhari playing with fire – Fani Kayode

2 hours ago

A former Aviation minister Femi Fani Kayode says the recent events playing out in the Benue state House of Assembly is a disgrace to democracy in Nigeria.

Fani Kaode in a tweeter message on Monday said; “Buhari’s latest show of shame in Benue is condemnable.Attempting to impeach Gov. Ortom by brute force and gestapo tactics is disgraceful.Using a tiny handful of crooked lawmakers and hundreds of policemen will lead to anarchy.Buhari is playing with fire and he is on his way out.”

Earlier this morning, it was reported that a few lawmakers from the assembly had served an impeachment notice to the state Governor Samuel Ortom.

 

