Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> APC >> BREAKING: Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed dumps APC

BREAKING: Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed dumps APC

38 mins ago

The governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed has announced on twitter that he is quitting the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ahmed announcement came less than an hour after the Senate president, Bukola Saraki announced his decision to dump the APC. Saraki is also from Kwara state and the governor is widely considered a loyal godson of the Senate president.

The governor wrote:

“Following consultations and in response to calls by major stakeholders in the state, I have moved to the PDP as APC can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of my people.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The next step of the governor is yet to be made public but there are believe in many quarters that he will be joining the Peoples Democratic Party.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.