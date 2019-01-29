Breaking News: Impeachment Process Against Ambode Underway

Share this post:









Lagos State House of Assembly members, on Monday began impeachment proceedings against Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

They are alleging gross misconduct and abuse of office. The Assembly alleged that the governor was spending money which had not been appropriated by the legislative arm of government.

Ambode has come under fire in recent times over allegations that he was secretly funding the campaign of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Jimi Agbaje.

Some threats were made against the governor in October last year after the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress which Ambode lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the preferred candidate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

It was alleged by some chieftains of the APC that Ambode was aggrieved by the outcome of the primary and that funds were being diverted through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to fund Agbaje’s campaign.

The governor, however, pledged his loyalty to the party, denying allegations of treachery. Ambode broke with tradition last year when he failed to submit the state budget before the entire House. The state government had claimed that the budget was privately submitted to the House, a report which many of the lawmakers have denied.

It was then agreed that a list will be drawn and forwarded to the governor who is expected to give answers within a stipulated period.

On of those who spoke, Sani Agunbiade, Ikorodu constituency 1, said the House would follow the rules in the process

