Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> APC >> Buhari in closed-door meeting with Osinbajo, Saraki, 4 governors

Buhari in closed-door meeting with Osinbajo, Saraki, 4 governors

17 mins ago

Agency Reports

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and four All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the State House, Abuja.

The APC governors at the meeting included Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdul aziz Yari of Zamfara and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekiti Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, also attended the meeting which lasted for about 45 minutes.

When asked the purpose and outcome of the meeting, Mr Saraki and the governors declined comments.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.