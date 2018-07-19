Buhari in closed-door meeting with Osinbajo, Saraki, 4 governors

Agency Reports

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and four All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the State House, Abuja.

The APC governors at the meeting included Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdul aziz Yari of Zamfara and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekiti Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, also attended the meeting which lasted for about 45 minutes.

When asked the purpose and outcome of the meeting, Mr Saraki and the governors declined comments.

